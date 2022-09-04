Mitta United is one step closer to the finals dream after downing minor premiers Kiewa-Sandy Creek by three goals on Saturday.
The Blues have guaranteed themselves a spot in the TDNA A-grade grand final, while the Hawks will now battle Tallangatta in next weekend's preliminary final for a second chance.
Caroline Pooley scored 20 goals for Mitta at Sandy Creek, while Hayley Penny landed 29 for the Hawks.
The Hoppers ended the Swans' run in a 52-31 victory on Sunday.
Hannah Dwyer had another strong game in goals, with the Hoppers without experienced shooter Liona Edwards.
"The girls all played really well," Tallangatta playing co-coach Erika O'Connell said.
Having won one and lost one clash against the Hawks this season, O'Connell admitted it's shaping up as an exciting game.
"From here on in it's going to be very tough," she said.
"We're really looking forward to it."
