The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Netball

Mitta United bound for grand final after defeating Kiewa-Sandy Creek

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated September 4 2022 - 8:07am, first published 8:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiewa-Sandy Creek's Caitlin Davis in action against Mitta United on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire

Mitta United is one step closer to the finals dream after downing minor premiers Kiewa-Sandy Creek by three goals on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.