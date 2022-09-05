OUR SAY: Spring fever brings lots to love in the thick of sporting finals

How good is this time of year.
The September sun is shining, the days are getting longer and footy finals fever is in the air.
It's also the time of year that reminds us sport is such an important social fabric of communities.
Two Septembers in a row, this connection has been missing.
In 2020, no Border and North East competition proved possible while last year hopes were dashed at the finals hurdle, so to speak, as lockdowns returned.
Now, after the chaos of COVID-19 and the disruption it caused to sporting competitions, it is so good to see big crowds back at finals footy.
And on couches, no less!
That quintessential country footy scene, captured by Border Mail photographer James Wiltshire on Saturday, highlights what we've missed during the pandemic - the chance to catch up with mates and enjoy cheering on your team.
Not that September is purely social.
Premierships are up for grabs and the contests on the field or court will be fierce as players denied for too long seek title glory.
"It is special, particularly after having played last year ... when we went through undefeated, only for the season to get called off," he said.
"It's pretty good to go through to the big dance."
These thoughts will be replicated at sports grounds across our region in coming weeks as the competitions in different codes crown their premiers for 2022.
We wish all teams, players, volunteers and supporters well as they prepare for the season deciders.
The emotions of a grand final are as high as they are varied - from the jubilation of victory to the heartache of defeat.
But whether it's a case of celebrations or commiserations, one thing is clear - community sport is the winner.
