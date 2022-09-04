Wangaratta Rovers' pressure, pace and poise around contests ended Myrtleford's season in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Sunday.
The Hawks led by 49 points at the 11-minute mark of the third quarter, but then went goalless as the Saints stomed home to cut the margin to 16 points with three minutes left in the elimination final.
Advertisement
Rovers had posted seven successive behinds, but a miraculous bomb from 50m near the boundary by the pacy Jack Gerrish ended the contest in a free-flowing 14.15 (99) to 12.5 (77) win in front of 1989 fans at Albury Sportsground.
"We should have been well in front at three-quarter time, we wasted a lot of opportunities with a bit of a breeze, but we had Dylan Wilson with a calf, Webby (Lukas Webb) quad, Alex (Marklew), on one leg, we were only rotating a ruckman, so we just ran out of legs," coach Daryn Cresswell confirmed.
"I thought we controlled the game and our pressure was outstanding, we closed them down really well."
It was Rovers' first finals win since toppling Corowa-Rutherglen in the 2014 elimination final.
The Saints couldn't contain Marklew or Tom Boyd, who kicked five and four goals respectively.
Unlike the dour qualifying final between Yarrawonga and Albury, which produced 12 goals, the first term was frenetic with 11 majors.
Incoming coach Sam Murray was sensational early as the Hawks skipped to an 18-point break, but the Saints landed three in two minutes to level.
Gerrish gave an indication of his day when he stood up his opponent and had two bounces to burst away and find Boyd for a five-point break in a rollicking first stanza.
Rovers then dominated, kicking seven of the next eight goals.
The Hawks were swarming and the match looked over, but their sudden inaccuracy invited the Saints back and they rammed on six goals, including a Riley Bouker special when he burst away and nailed a stunning 50m goal to cut the margin to within three kicks.
Rebounding defender Murray was clearly best on ground at half-time, while Gerrish also tormented the Saints with his speed.
Marklew had Brady Sharp's measure, Tom Boyd troubled Riley O'Shea early, while Jace McQuade was excellent against Ryley Sharp.
Josh Muraca was the Saints' best in the first half, until injured, Martyn played well under duress with a rib problem from last week, Mal Owers (two goals) has improved rapidly, while teenager Tom Cappellari was terrific.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Their pressure game was really strong and we probably didn't compose ourselves enough through some big moments," co-coach Jake Sharp offered.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.