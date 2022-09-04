Lavington Sports Ground awaits Albury United and Wangaratta in the Division 1 men's grand final on Saturday night after the Greens ended Boomers' season at Willow Park.
United's 2-1 win in front of a large crowd means they are now one win away from their first cup triumph in a decade.
Matt Campbell's side are also on the verge of an historic treble, having already won the league championship and FA Cup in 2022.
"It's not been talked about much until now," Campbell said of the potential treble.
"It's been mentioned every now and again but it certainly hasn't been strong messaging from the coaching staff, it's mostly been about trying to perform and play the game we're in.
"But it would be hard to not mention it this week.
"Cup final week is always great, you're rapt to be there, and all credit to the players.
"They're a bit ugly, some of those games, when there's so much tension: you lose and you're out, but everyone played their part."
Kick-off was delayed after the preceding Division 2 semi-final went to extra-time and United took a while to hit their straps when play did finally start.
Rees had a goal ruled out for offside after Seb Turner had saved well from Basnet and Jordan Hore went close twice, although Boomers were posing a threat at the other end.
Pieter Noordewier got the wrong side of Sam Brosolo and rattled the near post before Andrew Grove turned sharply and tested Jay Barker in the United goal.
Noordewier, a real presence in attack for Boomers, burst into the box moments later and dragged a low shot just wide of the far post.
But a moment of quality from Hore led to the opener, four minutes into the second half.
The midfielder surged past two defenders and when his low cross was only half-cleared, there was Rees to slam the loose ball home.
The lead was short-lived, though, Kye Halloway helping Nick Brown's throw into the path of Grove, who finished well with his left foot.
United, having already lost Melkie Woldemichael to a head injury, then saw captain Caleb Martin limp off 20 minutes from time.
However, they almost scored a goal-of-the-season contender when a fine counter-attack involving Alex Howard, Basnet and Rees ended up with Ryan Luty volleying the ball against the top of the crossbar with Turner beaten.
And, with 13 minutes remaining, the side who have found a way to win tight games all season did it again.
Howard brought the ball out from the back, Luty cleverly flicked the ball into Hore's path and it was Basnet who picked out the bottom corner with a neat finish.
Boomers huffed and puffed late on but this time, they had no answer.
Victory for United's men came just a few hours after their Division 1 women's team had also reached the grand final with victory over St Pats.
After losing Woldemichael and Martin, their character impressed Campbell.
"The guys who came on, Seb Dalitz and Ryan Luty, were tough to miss out on the starting line-up and both were tremendous," he said.
"Fatty's done a great job with the second goal and he had a couple of chances himself.
"Seb did his job down back and that's what it takes.
"Normally these games take your full bench to get the result."
