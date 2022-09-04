Wangaratta Rovers played their first final in eight years and ended Myrtleford's run in Sunday's sudden death clash in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The Border Mail selects the game's best five players.
SAM MURRAY (ROVERS)
When the game was there to be won, he was the most influential player.
After four minutes of the first quarter, he set up Alex Marklew's first.
He then cleared the ball in defence and a minute later rifled another to Marklew.
Coach Daryn Cresswell has always said he wants players to attack and Murray is the epitome of that.
ALEX MARKLEW (ROVERS)
Had three goals by the 14-minute mark.
Booted his fourth early in the second term and finished with five after four minutes of the third, before spending time off the ground with a leg complaint.
Myrtleford's Brady Sharp is a fine defender, but Marklew's impact forced the Saints to move him forward in the third term.
JACK GERRISH (ROVERS)
The league's most exciting player because nobody combines his pace and daring.
That move he put on his opponent at the 20-minute mark of the first quarter where he stood him up, had two bounces and found Tom Boyd was exceptional.
And then when Rovers hadn't kicked a goal for 43 minutes and Myrtleford's Ryley Bouker had just kicked the goal of the game late, Gerrish's pace enable him to break free and belted a 50m bomb from near the boundary to ease the tension.
JACE MCQUADE (ROVERS)
Rovers rave about the 20-year-old.
He played on Ryley Sharp, who kicked two goals, but when he landed one of those, the athletic youngster was off the ground.
Sharp sits fourth for contested marks this year, but McQuade never allowed him any respite.
MAL OWERS (MYRTLEFORD)
One of the stories of the year for the Saints.
Moved from Yackandandah in 2019 and has never played better.
Kicked two goals, including one to slow a surge, and has the pace the teams needs.
