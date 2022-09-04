A rescue helicopter has been called in and the Olympic Highway will close after a truck crash near Henty.
Emergency services were called after the rig rolled around two kilometres north of the township around 6am on Monday.
Paramedics at the scene were treating a man, believed to be aged in his 60s, who was trapped in the cabin of the truck, a spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said.
A multi-agency response is working on freeing the man from the truck.
"The truck is on its side, and was carrying bales of wool," Fire and Rescue NSW zone commander Stewart Alexander said.
"The driver was still trapped, so the SES, ambulance paramedics and firefighters are working on getting that person out and treated."
The Rural Fire Service and police are also at the scene.
Traffic has been affected in both directions, with the highway expected to close with the arrival of the helicopter.
A HAZMAT unit is also en route from Wagga to assist with a diesel spill from the truck's tanks, Superintendent Alexander said.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
