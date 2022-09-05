The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Police say missing Thurgoona man now found, safe and well

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated September 5 2022 - 2:08am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police say missing Thurgoona man now found, safe and well

UPDATE: NSW Police say a 60-year-old man missing from Thurgoona has been found safe and well.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.