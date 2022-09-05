Police say missing Thurgoona man now found, safe and well

UPDATE: NSW Police say a 60-year-old man missing from Thurgoona has been found safe and well.
"The man was reported missing about 10.30am yesterday and following a public appeal was located this morning," police said on Monday.
"A great result from our geo-target SMS alert service.
"Police would like to thank the community for all your assistance."
EARLIER: Police are appealing for the public's help to locate a missing Thurgoona man.
The man had been last seen at a care facility on Ava Avenue, Thurgoona, about 10.30am on Sunday.
After failing to return, Murray River Police District officers started to make inquiries to locate him.
"Family and police hold concerns for his welfare due to (the man) living with an illness which requires medication," a police spokesperson said.
Police have also sent out a text alert to Border residents.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
