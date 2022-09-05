The Border Mail
Keeley Skepper kicks a goal on her AFLW debut for Carlton

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 5 2022 - 1:07am, first published 12:45am
Keeley Skepper marked her AFLW debut for Carlton in style on Sunday.

Sports Journalist

