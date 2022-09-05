Keeley Skepper marked her AFLW debut for Carlton in style on Sunday.
The 18-year-old, from Wodonga, was named in the team to face Essendon at ETU Stadium and kicked her first goal at the top level during the third quarter.
Advertisement
Skepper got on the end of Georgia Gee's kick and was swamped by her new team-mates after slotting the set shot from 25 metres out.
"It felt pretty cool," Skepper told the club's media.
"I wasn't expecting to get it and I don't think it was meant for me - but I'll take it!
"I don't really have a routine but I went back and did my thing."
Carlton held on to win by 5.2 (32) to 4.7 (31) after a late charge by the Bombers.
"It was good to be out there with the team," Skepper said.
"It was a good experience and I'm glad to get my first game out of the way so I can knuckle down and hopefully play a few more this season.
"Sometimes if you play alright in your first game, you can do nothing after that so I'll keep my standards high."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.