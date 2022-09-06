THE second you realise you've shut the car door on your right middle finger feels like, in fact, seven seconds.
First, denial.
This is not happening.
Second, anger.
Now you're mad.
Third, bargaining.
Seriously, how is that even possible? You're a grown-up. The last time you jammed your finger in the car door you were eight.
Fourth, depression.
That's a stretch, but you're sad nonetheless.
Finally, acceptance.
Well, you're stuck here now. Think. Do. Fast. Preferably Now.
That whole process takes roughly seven seconds I can safely say from recent personal experience.
I was moving my car closer to my destination and in the rush I left my digit in the door. Dammit!
As a right-hander it took me seven seconds to realise I could use my left hand to free me from the clutches of the driver's door.
Also it's fair to say the Skoda made less of a mess of my finger than the purple family Ford we drove in the late 1970s.
Back then, my fingernail turned black and blue and fell off eventually.
I wore a leather protector over my middle finger that strapped on to my wrist for weeks on end.
When the nail was almost healed, I finally got to ditch the strap. Sitting crossed-legged in my religion class on the floor with my hands behind me, a boy accidentally stood on that injured finger. Jesus, son of Mary! Once again, that nail lifted off.
Still today that nail is slightly oddly-shaped.
When I freed my hand from the car door last week and finally understood it was the same middle finger, it didn't surprise me.
With hand on heart (now that I can), it's taken a while to come to grips with the return of the pre-pandemic daily rush.
We got too comfortable in our Oodies and house boots.
Make-up was never worth the effort when a facemask covered most of the area, anyhow!
Now we're all back in our civilian clothes and proper shoes, to boot.
Restaurants are overflowing, theatres are filling up gradually and live music is back, loud and proud.
Festivals are happening, everywhere.
Spring has sprung and gatherings are gaining ground.
For the first time in forever, we are really spoilt for choice in what we do with our downtime.
On the homefront, things are starting to get hectic again.
With so few opportunities for contests and performances throughout the pandemic, groups are making up for lost time.
Social media feeds are abuzz with activities.
Messenger threads are mayhem.
Blink and you'll miss them.
(Often, I do.)
For sanity's sake, turn off the notifications and check Messenger once daily.
While the return to new-normal is welcome by everyone, everywhere, we don't want to lose the gains we made in standing still and appreciating small things over the pandemic lull.
By all means, go to the shows and restaurants.
Just walk, don't run.
And when you're driving, make sure you're either all in or all out!
