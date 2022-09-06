David Boyd has always found driving vintage cars a pleasure.
The Beechworth man has built up an impressive collection of early 20th century vehicles and is excited to get back behind the wheel of one this week.
Advertisement
Mr Boyd has organised an event for the Veteran Car Club of Victoria, which has attracted 26 cars from 1919 and earlier to travel around the North East.
The three oldest cars include a 1909 Minerva, 1909 Hupmobile and 1909 Italia, while a 1918 Buick will be the youngest in the field.
Cars arrive on Thursday and will depart Beechworth to Milawa and return through Tarrawingee.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Friday sees the event head to Tallangatta before heading back to Wodonga along the edge of Lake Hume.
Myrtleford and Mount Beauty are on the itinerary for Saturday, with trips via Stanley and Yackandandah, before the event wraps up on Sunday with a short run to Chiltern and back through Barnawartha.
Mr Boyd has owned a 1914 T Model for 10 years and also has a 1911 Renault, a 1926 T Model sedan, two 1920s Chevrolets and a 1929 Dodge sedan.
He last hosted an event for classic Dodges in 2019 and is eager to welcome back vintage car owners to the region.
"We try have one of these every year at different locations across Victoria," he said.
"We'll have 50 or 60 people in town because some of the cars have got three and four passengers with them.
"This one is what we call a four and more rally and that is for vehicles that have got four cylinders or more.
"The veteran car club breaks their rallies up into one and two cylinders and the fours and more. They also have one event a year where all cars are welcome, regardless of how big or small they are.
"We have some very rare cars, some that many folk will not have heard of such as Minerva, Empire, Chalmers, Fabrique Nationale, Hotchkiss and De Dion Buton."
Mr Boyd said all cars can be viewed at the Lake Sambell swimming area car park at Beechworth at 8.45am on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Extended stops will be made to provide car buffs a closer look at Tallangatta and Wodonga on Friday, Myrtleford on Saturday and Chiltern on Sunday.
Advertisement
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.