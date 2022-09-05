Emma Pargeter not only has the responsibility of being Howlong's on and off-court leader, but also the added pressure of lining-up the team's goals.
The playing coach dazzled in the Spiders' elimination semi-final win on Sunday to receive best on court honours and will now prepare her side to face the Tigers in a must-win preliminary final.
Having now been at the helm of the club's A-grade side for the last four years, the previous league best and fairest winner admitted she's found the perfect balance.
"It's really helped that our B-grade have been there (in finals)," she said.
"Before each of our games I've been on the B-graders bench and it's felt like a normal week, so I don't overthink too much.
"It's just helped me focus during the game and I don't overthink my shooting.
"All the girls are really great and I feel like we have a lot of leaders on court, it's not just up to me."
There's an exciting buzz at Howlong, with six of the club's netball teams bound for the preliminary finals.
It's believed to be close to 50 years since the Spiders last took home an A-grade flag, with Pargeter hoping her side has what it takes to end the drought.
"There's a great vibe around the club and we're all really excited," Pargeter said.
"I feel like we've been building all year, and with Covid and different things, we've probably been a bit unlucky with some of our losses.
"It's just starting to feel like things are going right for us.
"I was so happy with the way the girls played (against Crows). Everyone just does their role and it was really good to watch."
After falling to the Crows by 18 points earlier in the season, the Spiders were prepared for a tough task.
"We just knew that we had to be at our best," Pargeter said.
"The top six has been so strong and you just know that if anyone is off their game, they're going to be beaten this finals series.
"The Crows have obviously been a good side for a long time and they're very well drilled with the way they play.
"I think when you don't really have a choice and you have to go and play your best netball, that probably just helped us focus."
During the home and away season, the Spiders defeated the Tigers by 12 goals in round four before having the tables turned in round 15 to see Osborne victorious by one goal.
The two sides will go head-to-head at Walbundrie on Saturday.
The winner will advance to meet Jindera in the Hume League grand final, which will take place on Saturday, September 17.
