She left her dream job to care for those closest to her, only to come full circle and resume documenting the lives of other families.
Jodie Greck has always had a passion for photography. As a little girl she would create portrait-type shots with her siblings.
The Lavington photographer lovingly remembers growing up on a farm in Queensland.
"I was always drawn to capturing special moments; my siblings would tell you I was the annoying sister chasing them around with my then-film camera," she said.
Ms Greck moved to the Border a decade ago as a single mother who knew no one, so the first 12 months building up her business, Umbilical Love, involved a lot of hard work.
"There's a lot of meaning behind my business," she said.
"It's not just a photography service, to me it's about being authentic and for you it's about the moments you want to remember."
She has just celebrated 10 years in the job, but at times the pressures of life meant she had to diverge from her creative path, putting photography aside for the sake of juggling the daily pressures imposed by the COVID-19 restrictions.
During the pandemic she closed her studio in favour of going into clients' homes.
"I started doing more personalised experiences," Ms Greck said.
"I felt that mums would appreciate the peace of mind, security, and safety that I offered."
These included shooting baby led portraits, or snapshots of everyday life in lockdown.
"I wanted to photograph more than the perfect baby wrapped in a blanket or a beanie, I wanted to capture the raw moments," she said.
Client Keshia Marshall of Jerilderie said she was impressed by how "relaxed and personal" Jodie was.
"She has captured almost every major milestone in our lives," she said.
"We love hanging the photos on the wall that she captured in our home."
At one point Ms Greck had to take a break from her business to focus on her son Jordan, who has autism.
"It was hard in the trenches with my son, but I knew it wasn't forever," she said.
Additionally Ms Greck couldn't continue full-time photography because it wasn't an essential pandemic profession, so she moved into the disability sector as a carer, which she said was "essentially my life anyway".
"My momentum never stopped. I'm always going to be building my brand with young families and newborns. I see myself as a mum doing what I love.
"I know what mums are going through because I've gone through it.
"Each journey is their own, every single one of my clients is treated exactly the same."
