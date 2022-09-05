AS an auctioneer Will Bonnici is used to standing up in front of a crowd.
The First National Real Estate managing director, however, is taking on a new challenge this year for the inaugural singing competition On Key 4 Kids.
Teamed with Border singer and entertainer, Sharyn Bilston, Will will perform a duet on Friday, November 18, at SS&A Albury.
"I'm glad to be part of the first event," he said.
"I have always enjoyed singing though I've never done it professionally."
Melbourne-born-and-bred, Will moved to the Border in 2000 with his wife and they both fell head over heels for the region.
He first sang at Albury Carols by Candlelight in 2004 and most years since then and performed in the Albury Wodonga Theatre Company's production of Chicago in 2018.
"That was a different experience and definitely outside of my comfort zone," Will said.
"It also showed me the depth of talent in music and theatre on the Border."
Launched on Monday night, Will and Sharyn will host a their major fundraiser A Night of Country and Musical Mayhem at La Maison Restaurant in Wodonga on Wednesday, October 5.
Among the line-up will be Mal Webb, extraordinary with beat box antics and entertaining songs and sounds; Andrew Clermont on a multitude of instruments; Darren Colston will perform songs off his latest album; Sharyn's daughter Olivia Britton will sing covers and originals; and Will and Sharyn will co-host the event and perform too. There will be a raffle and items for auction too.
For tickets visit Eventbrite, Country Hope - Night of Country.
Donate to Will's campaign at: onkey4kids.countryhope.com.au/fundraising/will-bonnici
