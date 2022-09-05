Albury star Fletcher Carroll faces the prospect of missing out on the chance to keep the Tigers alive in the premiership race.
The midfielder was reported by umpire Maison Ring for intentionally striking Yarrawonga's dual best and fairest winner Harry Wheeler late in the second term during the tense qualifying final at the W.J. Findlay Oval on Saturday.
Carroll received a yellow card and was off the ground for the final nine minutes of the second term and the opening six minutes of the third term.
The young Tiger requested that the case be heard by the tribunal.
He will face the tribunal on Wednesday night with the outcome set to re-ignite the long running debate whether the send off rule could wrongly influence a final or even decide a grand final.
Albury co-coach Luke Daly alluded to the fact when quizzed by The Border Mail in his post match interview.
"It's a big call to send someone off, particularly in a final," Daly said.
"Seventeen blokes for 15 minutes, we fought really hard, maybe it took some energy out of us late, but really we didn't take our opportunities (Albury had 2.8 at half-time),"
Although the Pigeons didn't seize the momentum in the absence of Carroll, the umpire's decision to send him off is already one of the biggest talking points of the finals series.
The injury-riddled yet valiant Tigers fell five points short of toppling the Pigeons who were widely tipped to notch a comfortable win over their fiercest rival.
The Tigers now face a dangerous Wangaratta Rovers in the first semi-final at Martin Park on Sunday.
After winning seven of 10 flags in a dominant decade from 2009-2018 the Tigers are staring at the distinct prospect of a second straight sets finals exit.
The Tigers were bundled out of the finals in straight sets in the most recent finals series in 2019 after finishing second on the ladder.
They lost the qualifying final to Wangaratta before once again losing the following week in the first semi-final to Myrtleford.
If Carroll is suspended, it will leave a gaping hole in the Tigers' midfield with inspirational co-coach Anthony Miles out for the season with a fractured ankle.
The Tigers are a chance to recall injured stars Jake Gaynor, Alex Jones and Michael Duncan.
