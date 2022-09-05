The Border Mail
Tumbarumba duo James Waters and Jacob Read take out Upper Murray best and fairest

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 5 2022 - 3:01am, first published 2:30am
James Waters and Jacob Read's outstanding form at Tumbarumba this year saw them crowned best and fairest in the Upper Murray League at presentation night.

