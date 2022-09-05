Tumbarumba's James 'Muddy' Waters and Jacob Read have taken out the Upper Murray's best and fairest.
The pair were jointly awarded the league's top honour over the weekend while Cudgewa's Nicholas Brockley, the leading goal-kicker, was runner-up.
"Muddy is our captain and a vital part of our midfield," Roos coach Hunter Clayton said.
"He hasn't stopped working all year and he's such an important cog in our little machine we've got going on at Tumbarumba.
"Jacob Read is probably one of the best players in the competition, arguably the best ruckman.
"He's so athletic and brings so much, he can play tall and can win his own ball and be a midfielder too which is amazing."
Tumbarumba was named club of the year, with Brigid Rhynehart taking out the A-grade netball best and fairest while Clayton was crowned coach of the year.
"It's a lot of reward for effort," Clayton said.
"It's the second time in the club's 51-year history that they've won the club championship so it really speaks volumes for what we've tried to achieve this year and the way we've gone about it across the board."
Cudgewa netballer Sophie Greenhill was recognised as the leading goal-shooter and umpire of the year went to Jenny Klippel.
Meanwhile, Brad Jarvis, of Cudgewa, was named volunteer of the year.
Cudgewa had five players in the team of the year, with four Roos named.
Tumbarumba hosts Cudgewa in the grand final on Saturday.
FOOTBALL TEAM OF THE YEAR: Dylan Nowak (Corryong), Cameron Sheather (Federal), James McInernery (Cudgewa), Darcy McKimmie (Cudgewa), Aaron Gordon (Bullioh), Hunter Clayton (Tumbarumba), Michael Voight (Cudgewa), Harry Pole (Federal), Jacob Read (Tumbarumba), James Waters (Tumbarumba), Daniel Hales (Federal), Nicholas Brockley (Cudgewa), Jordan Palmer (Corryong), Jacob Curran (Bullioh), Kylin Morey (Cudgewa), Daniel Hitchens (Tumbarumba). Interchange: Leo Nicolson (Bullioh), Patrick Riley (Corryong), Kelvin Wallace (Bullioh).
NETBALL TEAM OF THE YEAR: Elsie Drummond (Corryong), Megan Nankervis (Cudgewa), Sallie Findlay (Federal), Brigid Rhynehart (Tumbarumba), Alex Wilson (Bullioh), Charlee Blencowe (Tumbarumba), Sophie Greenhill (Cudgewa).
