MP Tania Maxwell and CFA members push for change to law that hurts CFA female firefighters

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
Updated September 5 2022 - 8:47am, first published 8:33am
Monique Hillenaar and Tania Maxwell at Wangaratta fire station. They want female cancers added to a firefighers' compensation schedule. Breast cancer is on the list but not ovarian, cervical and uterine. Picture by James Wiltshire.

A CFA volunteer has been left feeling discriminated against after learning male cancers are covered by Victorian government legislation but female cancers are not.

