A CFA volunteer has been left feeling discriminated against after learning male cancers are covered by Victorian government legislation but female cancers are not.
Monique Hillenaar was shocked to discover on Monday that she could not benefit from medical or financial help if she contracted ovarian, uterine or cervical cancer after serving in the fire brigade for a lengthy period.
However, male cancers, such as prostate and testicular, are on the schedule of firefighter presumptive rights which lists diseases that prompt compensation.
Ms Hillenaar, the only active female volunteer with the Wangaratta Urban brigade, said it did not make sense to have such a split.
"I don't know why it (female cancer) hasn't been included if the likes of prostate cancer and the male reproductive system have been included," the 32 year-old said.
"I do think it's probably discriminatory and historically sure we haven't had a lot of female firefighters but...we're continuing to get increased female firefighters and we should continue to encourage that diversity across brigades."
Ms Hillenaar, who joined the CFA in 2017 after being a voluntary firefighter in western Canada, was speaking at a media conference with Wangaratta state Upper House MP Tania Maxwell.
The Derryn Hinch's Justice Party member was launching an online community campaign to have the government add the female cancers to the schedule.
"Whether they are forest firefighters, CFA volunteers, paid firefighters, we need to ensure that those women doing that role have the same coverage and certainty that should they contract cancer that they have an opportunity to seek those presumptive rights," Ms Maxwell said.
A CFA volunteer herself, Ms Maxwell has been encouraging Emergency Services Minister Jaclyn Symes to support a legislative change.
A government spokeswoman on Monday supported widening the scope of the scheme to other cancers but added more work was needed.
"We will continue to build and strengthen the protections provided to workers, including through presumptive rights," she said.
"This includes through work to further expand the list of cancers covered under these schemes, particularly in relation to the inclusion of three female-based cancers: cervical, uterine and ovarian cancer, and a number of other cancers recently added to similar schemes in North America.
"It's important that we get it right, which is why we're currently in the process of consulting on and developing an informed and clear approach to these issues - as we said we'd do late last year."
Wangaratta CFA deputy group officer Garry Nash said he supported the change "100 per cent".
"Does the government...want to wait until we start losing some really wonderful women that contribute to our community?" Mr Nash said.
He added he was not happy that Ms Hillenaar only learned of the lack of coverage after he contacted her at 10.14am on Monday in relation to the media event.
Laceby West CFA volunteer Julian Fidge said the issue was about equity and it was "completely irrational" that women were being snubbed.
To support Ms Maxwell's petition you can go to presumptiverights.good.do/womenfirefightersdeservepresumptiverights/ online.
