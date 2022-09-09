Tranquil privacy, exceptional design

BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 6
Nestled at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the tightly-held and highly regarded Patricevale Estate of Staghorn Flat, 23 Kearney Lane offers tranquil privacy.
Positioned on approximately 4.7 acres, the property once played host to a full vineyard with five rows of the plantation still remaining.
The home offers exceptional design, fusing modern elements with a functional floor plan which captures the surrounding scenery perfectly.
Upon entering the home, be impressed by the formal living space with pitched ceiling and exposed beams. Finished with double glazing, the massive windows and double doors provide easy connection to the alfresco space.
The updated kitchen offers stone benches, island bench, walk-in pantry and generous cupboard space. A separate dining space caters for more formal culinary events.
The main residence accommodation comprises three bedrooms and a study. The main suite offers spectacular views. A walk-in robe provides practicality and a generous ensuite has been fully renovated to include double-vanity, floor-to-ceiling travertine tiling and frameless shower.
Remaining bedrooms are serviced by the family bathroom also with double vanity and separate powder room.
Down the hallway there is a full living room, complete kitchen, bathroom and laundry and additional two bedrooms offering the ability to split the home by simply closing a door.
"One unique aspect of this property is its ability to effortlessly segregate into a three-bedroom family home, and a self-contained two-bedroom residence," selling agent Nicholas Clark said.
Outside, the vast outdoor entertaining area, complete with outdoor kitchen, fans and a water mist system, is covered with a pitched roof offering elevated views across the region to the snowfields beyond.
"The space is an outdoor haven and is sure to be used with family and friends in the upcoming summer months," Nicholas said.
Property features include three fully-fenced paddocks with a stream running through one, orchard, vegetable patch, multiple sheds, rainwater tanks, dam, bore and 10KW solar panel system.
The home is a short drive to Albury-Wodonga, and Yackandandah.
