The Border Mail

Tight finals Albury Wodonga hockey clash goes into extra time

September 5 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Falcons' Jess Madden celebrates the opening goal of the Division 1 women's game against Norths. Picture supplied

Extra time was required to split Wodonga and United in an exciting semi-final clash.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.