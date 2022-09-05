Tight finals Albury Wodonga hockey clash goes into extra time

Extra time was required to split Wodonga and United in an exciting semi-final clash.
United jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first quarter before a determined Wodonga was rallied by coach Jeremy Payne to bring the game to 4-all at full-time.
The game entered extra time, with a short corner being all Wodonga needed to end the game and book their spot in the grand final thanks to a nice deflection off the stick of Josh Pritchard.
Elsewhere, Norths defeated Magpies 4-2.
The Norths side made sure of all of its opportunities in front of goal, making it difficult for Magpies to find the answers.
Goals to Norths' father and son duo Ian and Kurt Beath booked them a spot in next week's preliminary final against United.
In the Division 1 Women's competition, Falcons defeated Norths 2-0.
Jess Madden dominated the midfield as Falcons booked their spot in the grand final.
Falcons jumped out to an early lead.
Norths continued to fight hard and won a number of short corners, but were unable to convert with great defensive work by the Falcons' back line with goalkeeper Stephanie Bruce best on field.
In the other game, United defeated Wombats 1-0 in a tough encounter that was 0-0 at full-time.
United didn't need long in extra time before Rosie Blain intercepted a pass and Sarah Lumby slotted the winning goal.
The dramatic finish booked United a spot in next week's preliminary final against Norths.
