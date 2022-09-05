Liv Richards hadn't even planned on playing netball this season.
Now the 21-year-old has become an integral part of Wangaratta's defensive finals line-up.
Advertisement
After experiencing success with the Magpies in 2018 and 2019, Richards had departed the club to attend university in Geelong.
But after receiving the call-up, Richards rejoined her former teammates for the final six rounds of the season.
"I didn't have a choice, they were like you need to come home and play," she joked.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"I decided that I wasn't going to play netball and then I started to miss it, so it was good that Chaye (Crimmins) called.
"I was keen to get back into it.
"I was like of course I'll come for a game, and here we are."
After overcoming the Tigers in a tense elimination final, the Magpies will now face Lavington as both teams look to keep their finals dreams alive.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.