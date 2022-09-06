The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

North Albury Salvation Army store on Mate Street to reopen its doors after temporary closure

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated September 6 2022 - 5:35am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A new look Salvos Store will open to customers in North Albury on Wednesday. Picture by Mark Jesser

North Albury's Salvation Army store will reopen on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.