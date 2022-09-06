North Albury's Salvation Army store will reopen on Wednesday.
The Mate Street outlet has been closed for renovations but will return as part of the Salvos Stores chain.
Customers will be welcomed back by the same team who have been working hard to bring the new store together.
The revamped store will be stocked with a wide variety of pre-loved clothing, accessories and homewares.
"As a long-standing member of the local community, we are excited to transition this fantastic store to a Salvos Store so that we can continue to offer the local community a great place to shop, donate and connect," Salvos Stores national director Matt Davis said.
"We are looking forward to continuing to grow with the community and continue to offer this vital service whilst the wider Salvation Army team continue to support those most in need."
There are more than 350 Salvos Stores nationally as well as an online store.
The doors open at 9am.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
