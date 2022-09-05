Charlie White is having the ride of his life at Jindera and can't wait to throw himself into Saturday's preliminary final against Holbrook.
The 19-year-old TAFE student has fallen back in love with football after leaving Albury to sign up at the kennel.
White's been an unsung hero for the Bulldogs all year and he epitomised that on Sunday when Jindera faced Rand-Walbundrie-Walla in the first semi-final at Howlong.
Asked to nullify the dangerous Nathan Wardius, he played his role to perfection once again by keeping the young Giant goalless in the second half.
Jindera's rooms were a sea of blue after the game as players, supporters and officials piled in to sing the song.
"It was something I hadn't really experienced before," White said.
"Everyone was in there, all the netballers, all the parents, it was awesome.
"Even the twos boys got in there and were singing it with us.
"Everyone was spraying water, it was insane.
"It was good for the older boys too.
"I know they've played in a few finals over the years but they love it; that's why they play footy.
"The support at Jindera has been amazing and I've actually fallen back in love with the game.
"I was playing at Albury last year and it just didn't feel the same.
"That's not to talk Albury down but country footy is amazing, the family aspect, and when the older boys get around you, it's unreal."
The former St Pats junior crossed to the kennel with his close friend Isaac Dykes last summer.
"I remember pre-season was insane, just straight running, Willow was pumping us.
"This year has been up and down. We lost three close games in the middle of the year and we had a 45-minute chat to iron stuff out.
"Willow sat us down and said 'if we want to be a top team, we've got to start playing like one.'
"We were coughing leads up, we lost three games by about 10 points and we knew we had to lift.
"That's why the BB Saints game (in the first final) was good, because we were able to grind out a close one."
Now the Bulldogs are just one win away from the grand final.
"The boys are up and about," White said.
"We get the music on before training and it feels special.
"It'll be a good contest.
"We'll come in as underdogs against Holbrook but we've done that all year.
"I love the challenge and the boys will get around it.
"We've got plenty of belief, we're on a roll and it's anyone's game.
"It would be so good to play on the last weekend.
"I can't imagine the feeling to be honest."
