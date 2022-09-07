YOUR SAY: Beware the fine print in retirement village contracts

Never has the saying caveat emptor been more apt than when dealing with a retirement village contract.
After the death of our parents we have just finalised their estate in selling their two-bedroom home located in a local retirement village.
Advertisement
We sold the property for $290,000 but we have been left with a grand total of just $92,000. By the time deferred fees, agents fees, solicitors legal costs for the village, refurbishment fees, administration fees and any other fee you can throw in there, we are left with approximately $50,000 less than the original purchase price paid 20 years ago.
Our parents paid almost $100,000 in fees to live in the village during the time that they were there, add to this rates, water expenses etc, to then lose almost $200,000 is unbelievable.
Retirement villages serve a purpose, however read your contract clearly, calculate your sums for what will be left when you are finished. Whether it be to sell so you can relocate into something more suitable for your situation or, like us, needing to finalise an estate. Beware.
IN OTHER NEWS:
What are Mr Hewett's credentials to speak his truth as he sees it? Should this piece have not carried an opinion tag? There is no alternate view or ideas to balance this echo chamber of opinions that can be traced back to Parks Victoria propaganda.
Even the state's agencies have backed away from the idea that there are 25,000 brumbies in the Victorian high country. It was disputed at the time and is now rarely quoted.
Similarly, he talks about the ban on aerial shooting and yet in the past week we have all seen the horrendous crime scenes on the high plains with mobs of horses clearly shot from the air, foals born to the wounded and dying mares left orphaned and torn apart by wild dogs and pigs. The RSPCA have announced an investigation into those killing fields.
Mr Hewett also talks about the environmental damage to bogs and waterways without referencing the thousands of deer that are running amok in our parks and forests.
Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but they should be labelled as such.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.