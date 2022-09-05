Utility snaps concrete power pole at Beechworth, cuts electricity

Police are investigating whether speed played a role in a Beechworth crash that split apart a concrete power pole and cut electricity.
A blue Holden Rodeo utility was travelling on Fighting Gully Road about 3.55pm on Sunday.
The vehicle, which had been travelling west, lost control over a bend, over-corrected and slid into a power pole.
The impact snapped the pole in half and caused the structure to fall.
The passenger's side of the car connected with the power pole, and the 19-year-old passenger was taken to Wangaratta hospital.
The driver, an 18-year-old Wangaratta man, returned a negative breath test at the scene.
He was spoken to by police.
Neither of the men were seriously injured in the collision.
Beechworth Sergeant Mal Clarke said electricity remained out in the area until about 2am on Monday.
"The car has been towed and will be written off," he said.
"AusNet power workers were still on scene this morning.
"We will be making further enquiries over the incident."
Sergeant Clarke said the driver had been spoken to about possible careless driving offences.
"Police are investigating if speed and driver inexperience played a role," he said.
Officers are also investigating an unrelated aggravated burglary in the town on Sunday morning.
A white Nissan Navara with a rear cabin toolbox, side steps and black bullbar was stolen from a Thompson Street home, likely between about 3am and 6am.
Keys had been stolen from inside a house before the theft.
Wodonga detectives are investigating.
