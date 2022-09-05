The affordability and availability of housing is compounding labour shortages for regional businesses, Indi MP Helen Haines told federal parliament on Monday.
Dr Haines said workers were unable to find rental accommodation in towns with demand, with critical works required in multiple locations before any new housing could be built.
"Every business I speak to says they are unable to fill their roles because people cannot find anywhere to live in town," Dr Haines said.
"We need to be making strategic investments in infrastructure in our regional towns that would unlock more housing supply.
"The housing problem is probably the biggest economic handbrake we are facing."
In his closing address of the national Jobs and Skills summit last week, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced $575 million funding from the National Housing Infrastructure Facility (NHIF) would be made available for investment in social and affordable housing.
Into the future, the initiative aims to attract financing from superannuation funds, private capital and institutional investors to the housing sector to address widespread shortages.
"That is good and it is a start, but I want to see that money actually gets out the door.
"The current policy framework set up by the last government, the National Housing Infrastructure Facility, has manifestly failed to fix this problem.
"I want money urgently targeted to regional Australia - that it gets to the critical infrastructure priorities holding back new housing supply to the regions."
Research into Victoria's rental affordability found a sharp decline in rentals available to minimum-wage households, with only 2 per cent affordable to people receiving income support.
BeyondHousing CEO Celia Adams said it was evident in her organisation that many local people, including those in work, were now vulnerable to housing crisis.
"Addressing the current shortfall of 2700 social housing dwellings across Indi cannot be realised without the availability of appropriately located and priced land," Ms Adams said.
"Right now it is extremely difficult to find affordable land on which to build social housing, in a location that offers access to amenities and critical things people need.
"In 2021-22 there was an 11.2 per cent increase in the number of households needing support to find or keep a private rental property. This reflects how much low-income renters, in particular, are struggling to compete in the private rental market."
