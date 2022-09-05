Woman took heroin and marijuana into the Wangaratta court precinct

A woman who took heroin and marijuana into the Wangaratta court has a long-standing drug problem.
Nicole Chambers, 45, was found with the drugs in foil at the precinct on May 16.
Advertisement
Her bag was inspected at the entry about 10.30am and she was questioned by police.
The same court on Monday heard Chambers didn't want to leave the drugs at home on the day.
IN OTHER NEWS
She said she had used heroin before attending the court.
Magistrate Ian Watkins said she was already on a corrections order and put her on an adjourned undertaking.
She must be of good behaviour.
Mr Watkins also imposed a conviction.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.