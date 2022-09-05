A drunken teenager who flipped his utility in central Albury and then tried to claim he wasn't driving has been slammed for his stupidity.
Magistrate Roger Prowse was scathing of the young shearer's actions.
He told Kane Christopher Hall on Monday he was "as thick" as a plank and that the sheep he shore more intelligent.
"You should never be allowed to be near a car again," Mr Prowse told Hall, who pleaded guilty to a single charge of driving with a low-range prescribed concentration of alcohol.
While he had a breath analysis reading of 0.069, police at the scene of the crash in Townsend Street early on June 5 described him as being "highly intoxicated".
Hall, 19, of Poictiers Street, repeatedly answered "yes, your honour" in a polite tone as Mr Prowse gave him a dressing down about what he had done.
Mr Prowse told Hall it was an "abiding mystery" as to why he was not facing additional charges, including attempting to pervert the course of justice.
That was based on the immediate aftermath of the crash, which happened just before 4am.
Hall's right arm clearly was broken after his vehicle landed on the driver's side after he failed to negotiate a turn into Ebden Street.
He told police the driver, a fictitious man he named "Daniel", had run off towards Wodonga Place after the crash.
The man, he said, had made the offer to drive to Sweethearts Pizza restaurant in Dean Street, as he had not been drinking.
Two friends of Hall were also in the vehicle when it crashed and, police said, all smelt strongly of alcohol.
One of the trio had ridden on a step outside the driver's door when Hall drove from near Beer Deluxe in Kiewa Street to where he parked in Dean Street, opposite the restaurant.
Hall repeatedly yelled and was belligerent in denying he was the driver, though CCTV footage from Dean Street clearly showed him getting in and out of the driver's door.
He was convicted and fined $2100 and disqualified from driving for three months.
