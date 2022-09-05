The Border Mail
Deniliquin driver broke his arm during Albury ute crash, then lied to the police

By Albury Court
September 5 2022 - 5:45pm
Kane Christopher Hall has lost his licence for three months for low-range drink-driving.

A drunken teenager who flipped his utility in central Albury and then tried to claim he wasn't driving has been slammed for his stupidity.

