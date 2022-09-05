The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Jindera coach Andrew Wilson concedes Holbrook will start red-hot favourites in preliminary final

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated September 5 2022 - 6:42am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jindera coach Andrew Wilson says it's 'justified' than nobody expects the Bulldogs to trouble Holbrook in this weekend's preliminary final.

Jindera coach Andrew Wilson concedes not many Hume league followers will give the Bulldogs any hope of springing an upset against Holbrook in the preliminary final on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.