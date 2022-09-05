Jindera coach Andrew Wilson concedes not many Hume league followers will give the Bulldogs any hope of springing an upset against Holbrook in the preliminary final on Saturday.
The Brookers have clearly been the second best side in the competition all season with their only three losses coming at the hands of raging flag favourite Osborne.
But arguably the Bulldogs are the best credentialled side apart from the Tigers to expose a few chinks in the Brookers' armour.
The Brookers escaped with a narrow three point win in round two.
Before enjoying a 34-point win over the Bulldogs in their most recent encounter in round 13.
The Bulldogs were missing plenty of experience on that occasion including Lavington premiership player Kris Holman alongside Wilson, Josh Lloyd and Michael D'Arcy.
Wilson said while externally nobody gave the Bulldogs a chance, internally they were preparing to have a 'red-hot crack.'
"It's no secret that Holbrook and Osborne have been the best two sides all year," Wilson said.
"So that's justified that externally nobody expects us to trouble the Brookers.
"It was a cracking match between the two on Saturday and they deserve to be the red-hot favourites to play off in the decider.
"All I expect from our playing group is to roll-up on the weekend and put their best foot forward and have a red-hot crack.
"That's all I will ask of the boys and what will be, will be."
It could be argued that the Bulldogs have the aerial strength in attack to challenge the Brookers' undersized defence and kick a winning score if given enough opportunities.
Lawrence has booted eight goals so far during the finals with Ben Dower and Josh Lloyd other tall marking options.
Dower and Lloyd have so far combined for eight goals.
Unheralded midfielder Oliver Browne is also dangerous with his ability to push forward and hit the scoreboard with five goals including four against the Giants.
"Our dream is still there and we've just got to believe that we can keep rolling," Wilson said.
"It was a tough win against both the Saints and the Giants and we know every final it's going to be tough.
"The message when the going gets tough is to believe in our structures and our ability.
"Obviously our strength is quick ball movement, using our leg speed and fitness because we have done the work.
"Then it's just a matter of executing the basics.
"We probably let ourselves down in that area in the first-half against the Giants.
"But know we can't afford that luxury against a side the calibre of Holbrook."
