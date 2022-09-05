A submission suggesting a Wodonga woman's offending was somehow negated by her age has been rejected out of hand in court.
Magistrate Roger Prowse had just been told Courtney Burns was 22.
Advertisement
She was facing sentence in Albury Local Court on Monday on serious drink-driving charges, along with a re-sentencing of breach matters.
IN OTHER NEWS:
But that did not proceed after Mr Prowse ordered the preparation of a sentence assessment report.
Mr Prowse, in dismissing the relevance of Burns' age, pointed out to defence lawyer Chirag Patel how she was back in court just two months after a previous sentencing.
"Let's not get into this fantasy land that at age 22 (she is) somehow innocent. I'm not one who gets out the violin, really."
Burns, of Lomond Court, previously pleaded guilty to refuse or fail to submit to a breath test and drive with a high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol.
Mr Prowse adjourned sentencing to October 17, before admonishing Burns for her attitude.
"You roll your eyes again and I'll be finishing this in the next three minutes," he warned her, in reference to the option of full-time jail. "Understand that?" "Yes, your honour," she replied.
Police had pulled in behind after Burns parked her car in Dean Street, Albury, on June 26 at 2.40am.
They had just witnessed her reverse out of another car space then take off "at speed".
She had not switched on the car's headlights.
Burns was abusive towards police in refusing to be tested, but on her arrest was taken to Albury police station where she provided a blood alcohol reading of 0.153.
Mr Patel said Burns had tried to address her issues with alcohol since the incident by working more hours in her bar job.
That meant she didn't have the time to go out socialising at licensed premises.
He said Burns' drinking stemmed from her being the victim of a three-year abusive relationship up until February
Advertisement
A sentence assessment report would be appropriate, though Mr Prowse was critical of how long it took Mr Patel to reach that point in his submission.
"I can lock her up without one," he said.
Mr Prowse said the amount of court time taken before Mr Patel suggested such a course "looks like a rendition of the Scottish national anthem".
"There's the thistle bush, and you're dancing around it," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.