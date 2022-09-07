Two people involved in a string of rural burglaries across the North East and a large part of Victoria will be sentenced this week.
Many of the 166 charges against Trent Bantow and Martine Sheppard were withdrawn in court following a contested committal.
The charges related to 26 break-ins, including a Brimin burglary in which three firearms were stolen.
The pair were arrested at their caravan park in Bundalong in January after allegedly stealing a huge haul of farming equipment, antiques, war medals and other items.
Wodonga police found 130 items during their search.
Scrap dealer and demolisher Lawrie Voutier, who found fame in the Demolition Man television series, purchased various items from the pair before their arrest.
He told the Wodonga Magistrates Court "a lot of coppers" searched his property in the small town of Weerite for items the pair had sold off.
He said he thought he had been buying legitimate goods.
"Of course I did," Mr Voutier said.
He said he had bought Furphy water tanks from the pair, but most of the items he had purchased from them were "pretty average".
"They seemed like pretty nice people," Mr Voutier said.
"I didn't have any dramas with them."
When asked if Ms Sheppard had ever acted suspiciously, he said "not at all".
It was alleged one of the stolen firearms was traded for ice to a person in the Geelong region, with the gun found in the back of a vehicle.
The pair had been stealing and selling items to fuel their drug habits.
North Geelong antiques dealer Ian Royce also said Bantow "seemed like a solid guy" and nothing raised his suspicions.
"He was neat and tidy, he was driving a good car," he told the court.
Bantow had said he would buy the rural items and bring them to Geelong to get a better price.
Mr Royce showed detectives through his property to locate stolen items.
There's no suggestion Mr Voutier and Mr Royce did anything wrong.
Sheppard spent 77 days in custody after her arrest and Bantow remains on remand, having served about 160 days.
Both successfully applied to have the charges heard in the Magistrates Court, rather than the higher County Court.
The pair, who are also being investigated for NSW burglaries, will return to court on Friday.
