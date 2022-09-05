INDI MP Helen Haines has followed in the footsteps of her predecessor Cathy McGowan and won an award for integrity in politics.
The Independent was on Monday named a joint recipient of the Alan Missen Award alongside northern Sydney MP Zali Steggall and former senator Rex Patrick.
The prize, presented by the Accountability Round Table organisation, was for the trio's work in drafting and introducing a bill for an anti-corruption commission.
The award is presented after each parliament and recognises contributions to promoting good parliamentary practice and transparent and accountable government in that term.
It is for backbenchers and named for former Victorian Liberal senator Alan Missen, a champion of civil liberties.
"I am honoured and humbled to accept this award, which recognises years of work from many people, all working towards bringing integrity and accountability in federal politics," Dr Haines said.
Round table chairman Spencer Zifcak said Dr Haines' bill was "as fine as it could possibly be" and "very influential" in shaping a related government bill.
Round table director Fiona McLeod joined him.
Labor assistant minister Andrew Leigh received the John Button Award for those on the front bench who advance integrity.
It was for his "exemplary performance in raising the level of debate on economic and social issues".
