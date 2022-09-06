The Border Mail
Business Wodonga suggests traders south of the Murray River consider entering COVID legal action against Victorian government

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated September 6 2022 - 8:44am, first published 6:30am
La Maison restaurateur Wassim Saliba with take-away meals he prepared to maintain revenue during lockdown weeks.

BORDER traders are being encouraged to sign up to a class action against the Victorian government in relation to compensation for losses incurred through a COVID lockdown.

