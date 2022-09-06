BORDER traders are being encouraged to sign up to a class action against the Victorian government in relation to compensation for losses incurred through a COVID lockdown.
Law firm Quinn Emanuel was last month given approval by the Victorian Supreme Court to proceed with its claim after the government attempted to have it struck out.
The matter relates to alleged failures of the government's hotel quarantine which forced a lockdown across July and August 2020.
The action is open to those who operated in retail businesses in Victoria, such as eateries, boutiques and salons, on July 1,2020.
Business Wodonga chief executive Graham Jenkin said while no retailers had discussed the case with him he believed they should contemplate joining up.
"I would ask them to explore it as an option because I know how many have suffered both emotionally and financially," Mr Jenkin said.
Carlos said continued lockdowns "put an end to my business for sure" and he would consider joining the legal action.
Wassim said he would be happy to become a party in the process.
"I don't think they (the government) managed it that well and I don't think they knew how we lived here on the Border and what effect it had," he said.
"People on the ground were jumping up and down and they didn't care less."
Quinn Emanuel partner Damian Scattini said it was free to join the action, with more information at the website hotelquarantineclassaction.com.au.
He urged traders to join in coming weeks so details of losses could be tallied.
Mr Scattini said it was unlikely the matter would proceed to trial before the end of 2023 or the start of 2024 with various legal processes, including discovery and mediation, to occur before that point.
Advertisement
