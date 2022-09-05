Income from Albury's mobile speed cameras fell by nearly $20,000 when portable warning signage was reintroduced a year ago.
Figures released by Revenue NSW showed the declining "cash grab" just after the Transport Department announced camera operators would no longer be allowed to hide behind bushes to catch speeding motorists.
The move came as Albury figures showed penalties from mobile and fixed speed cameras dropped dramatically when warning signs were reintroduced after they controversially disappeared in 2020. In the period of 2020-21 when there were no signs, speed cameras on Albury's Mate Street and the Riverina Highway resulted in 377 offences generating revenue of $61,028.
A camera revenue leap across the state sparked outcry resulting in calls for signs to be reintroduced after the Joint Standing Committee on Road Safety launched an inquiry.
Albury figures at the same "speed trap" sites in 2021-22 subsequently showed a reduction in offences to 250 with $42,168 garnered in revenue with the signs in place.
Last week's rule change means speed camera operators can no longer hide behind billboards, bushes or vehicles - the camera must be visible from the road.
The reduction in speeding fines has been applauded by politicians with Albury MP Justin Clancy adding "there is no excuse to be caught".
"I welcome that speeding fines are down for our local community, hopefully reflecting that more drivers are heeding the calls for driving safely," he said.
"In NSW revenue raised by speed cameras is paid into the NSW Community Road Safety Fund, which is reinvested in a broad range of road safety initiatives across NSW such as education programs, school crossing supervisors and safety infrastructure across our road network.
"Mobile speed cameras in NSW are readily marked - there really is no excuse in NSW for being caught."
Opposition spokesman for roads John Graham, who in May called for camera sign changes, said the issue could have "been much simpler".
"The government has now spent millions of dollars on pop-up signs, and introduced new rules to stop covert cameras, but why not just bring back these warning signs?" Mr Graham said.
"This could have been so much simpler if they had asked the community before they removed these warning signs.
"The Opposition supports the return of warning signs before and after mobile speed camera vehicles.
"That was the previous arrangement. That will help maintain community support for mobile speed camera enforcement."
"This issue hits particularly hard for regional drivers."
Opposition spokeswoman for regional transport Jenny Aitchison said secret cameras were nothing more than "cash grab".
"Covert speed cameras are just another cash grab from the Liberals and Nationals, with no regard for improving safety on our roads," Ms Aitchison said.
"The point of the warning signs is to reduce speeding, not to increase revenue.
"Receiving a fine in the mail some weeks after the offence does not slow motorists down.
"NSW Labor supports the return of warning signs before and after speed camera vehicles."
Albury Labor spokesman Marcus Rowland said NSW Labor fully supported the return of all warning signs before speed camera vehicles.
