The partner of a man killed in a collision on the Olympic Highway has told Wagga Local Court she lost her "soulmate" that day and now feels directionless in life.
The woman read from her victim impact statement at the sentencing on Monday of Shermil Abdul Latheef Jameela for negligent driving occasioning death.
Jameela, 40, of Gobbagombalin, was driving a white Toyota 86 sports car towards Wagga on the highway at The Rock about 6.30pm on June 14 last year when he spun out of control after drifting onto the gravel road shoulder.
Jameela's car rotated into the opposite lane near Burkes Creek Road and collided with motorcyclist Craig Jackson, 50, who was travelling in a group with another motorcyclist and a vehicle towing a camper trailer.
Despite the efforts of emergency services at CPR, Mr Jackson died at the scene. Jameela suffered minor injuries.
Jameela pleaded guilty in July after negotiations with prosecutors to withdraw a more serious charge of driving in a manner dangerous to another person or persons occasioning death.
In court on Monday, Mr Jackson's partner of 26 years told the court she, along with friends and family, had suffered a "shocking" loss.
"I don't know what my life will be like in the future. It has been more than a year since he died and I still haven't come around to the fact that he won't be coming back," Mr Jackson's partner said.
"How do you cope when you lose the love of your life? I have lost my true soulmate, his parents have lost a son with a shiny personality, his mates have lost someone who brought them joy and understanding."
Jameela's solicitor said her client acknowledged "whatever he submits will be insignificant compared to the loss experienced by the friends and family of Craig Jackson".
She requested a community corrections order as a "conviction records the sanctity of human life that has been taken as a result of Mr Jameela's actions".
"Mr Jameela's driving, until he left the road, was fairly orthodox. There's no issue with what he was doing before the accident," the solicitor said.
"It was a momentary mismanagement of a vehicle. It was not the most serious example of the offence, albeit it did result in the loss of life."
The solicitor said Jameela previously had an "impeccable driving record" working as a truck driver at the time.
"He lives moment-to-moment with the guilt of what his actions have caused," the solicitor said.
The police prosecutor did not oppose a community-based sentence.
Magistrate Rebecca Hosking said the loss of human life as a consequence of committing an offence was an immense tragedy.
"This court cannot restore balance in the lives affected by the loss of Craig Jackson," Magistrate Hosking said.
"Members of the community ought to be safe from harm on our roads."
Magistrate Hosking found Jameela had recognised the harm he had caused and had "very strong" prospects of rehabilitation.
Jameela was sentenced to an 18-month community corrections order with supervision and 350 hours of community service.
Jameela was disqualified from driving for another 18 months, having already been disqualified for 12 months.
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
