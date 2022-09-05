Osborne coach Joel Mackie is confident star midfielder Connor Galvin will be fit in time for the Hume League grand final.
Galvin has been outstanding for the Tigers again this season and is expected to challenge for the Azzi medal on Monday night.
But he wasn't involved against Holbrook in Saturday's qualifying final, sparking fears one of the league's top stars could miss the biggest game of all.
But with Osborne not playing again until the decider on Saturday September 17, the extra recovery time should allow Galvin's calf injury to fully heal.
"We were going to give him every chance (to play against Holbrook) but Thursday night came around and it just didn't feel right to try to extend it," Mackie explained.
"It was more to take the pressure off him, so he wasn't anxious about what was going on, and to take the pressure off the group, so they knew what was going to happen.
"We will (see him in the grand final).
"He's just got a really good corky that's taken longer.
"We've got some really good information and seen some good physios.
"If it was do-or-die, we would have played him but it's one of those things, he just needs more time."
As one door shut on the Tigers at Walbundrie, another one opened.
"It was pretty exciting because we were able to debut Jed Griffin, who's been dying to play for the last three years," Mackie said.
"He's a quality player, a quality person and he's got relations at the club, so he's been part of that club for a lot longer than just the last couple of years.
"It was sad losing Connor but then we were straight back on: yep, we've got Jed coming in, and the group didn't waver once.
"It's never nice to lose your best player but we just moved on."
Osborne dug deep in the third quarter to beat the Brookers by 11.5 (71) to 8.7 (55) although Mackie revealed Galvin wasn't the only gun with a question mark over his head in the days leading up to the game.
"Izaac McDonnell, same game, against Billabong Crows, was the same thing but we were lucky enough we had the two weeks and by late last week he was able to start running freely and got himself up," Mackie said.
"It was a bit nervous leading in, training last week, they didn't really train much and I'm like 'oh no, not our two best players' but you've just got to move on.
"You can't dwell on that too much, it's 'he's out, next one in' because we've got a job to do."
Holbrook and Jindera meet in the preliminary final at Walbundrie on Saturday with the first bounce at 2.15pm.
