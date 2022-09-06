Duncan McMaster hailed the impact of coach Joel Mackie in leading Osborne's next generation to the verge of a senior premiership.
The Tigers endured a challenging off-season, during which they were hit by half a dozen major departures, but it's now three years since they tasted defeat in the Hume league.
"We did lose some good players last year but we've got a great coach in Joel Mackie and he's done a really good job of developing the locals and the young players to a tough, hard-working game style," McMaster said.
"We've backed our structures and the boys have been working really hard for the last couple of years.
"To give ourselves an opportunity in a couple of weeks is great."
McMaster was best on ground in the win over Holbrook on Saturday.
"It's a real honour to get it but there are bigger fish to fry," McMaster insisted.
"It could have gone to any of the other 20 players; we did well across the board."
