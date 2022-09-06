An aspiring AFL umpire from Nepal almost abandoned his dream after he was racially abused by a spectator at a junior football match on the Border this year.
Albury's Sanjaya Koirala, 17, was targeted by a parent of a North Albury player who referred to him as "the black umpire" and allegedly called him animal names during an under-16s clash at Bunton Park on June 26.
"My brother was actually standing next to her and he heard everything and told me after the game," he said.
"I went up to her to ask why she did that and she tried to blame another person next to her, but she did admit that she was verbally abusive and swearing at me.
"We might make a mistake, but we're human. We all make mistakes.
"I would have been fine if she just swore, but to make it personal is not on.
"I've just tried to move on and be strong."
Sanjaya said the spectator received a six-week ban from matches, but he was disappointed not to receive a written apology.
"I was actually hurt. I didn't want to umpire any more and it took me a while to come back," he said.
"There were some pretty low moments. I couldn't focus on myself and I felt like I couldn't get out of it.
"My brother knew I always wanted to be an AFL umpire, so he motivated me and supported me to get back."
AFL North East Border umpire operations manager Michael Bocquet said Sanjaya's peers had his back.
"We let him know the whole football community isn't like that, it was just an individual who expressed those feelings," he said.
"Obviously Sanjaya's incident hasn't been isolated for umpiring in the region over the last couple of months.
"The community needs to really consider what they say because the anger is causing a lot of grief. It's going to get to a stage where we end up with no umpires at all."
He oversaw the Wangaratta junior league's under-17s grand final on Sunday, in just his second season.
"Jacob's brother is one of my teachers and I talked to him about it," he said.
"Three AFL level umpires (Andrew Heffernan, Paul Rebeschini and Alex Whetton) have been mentoring me. I've come this far with their support and I have to credit them for looking after me."
Sanjaya also umpires cricket and hopes sharing his story will prevent others going through what he has.
"I get angry at times, but just because a person made me angry doesn't mean I can call them names," he said.
"You should think how you would feel if you were in that person's shoes. Just be nice to one another because you never know what someone else is going through."
