It's fair to say 2022 has been full of surprises for Connor Clayton.
When younger brother Hunter accepted Tumbarumba's offer to coach the Upper Murray league club, Connor was one of his first recruits.
With older sibling Thomas also in the side, they've reached the grand final and will face Cudgewa at Tumbarumba on Saturday chasing the club's first flag since 2013.
And to top things off, Connor has fallen for Roos netballer Katey Patricks, who is also playing for a premiership this weekend.
"I don't have to drive home sore and sorry after home games any more," Clayton smiled.
"I find myself up in Tumbarumba fairly often during the week, making the trip up and back.
"It's an awesome club to be part of; you get to know the supporters whether it's at training or walking past them in the street.
"They'll always stop for a chat and it's good feeling to know everyone up there is supporting the club."
Not that Clayton expected to be in blue and white this year.
"I had no idea that it was on the table for Hunter to coach," he said.
"He just called me one afternoon and wanted to have a chat.
"He was asking about my dog, about my dinner and right at the end, I said 'what's going on mate, do you need a hand with something?' and he said 'I've stuck my hand up to coach Tumbarumba so would you be able to jump on board?'
"Once your brother asks you for a hand, you dig in pretty quick."
It didn't take long for Clayton to land himself a nickname at Tumbarumba.
"The first training session, Hunter went to introduce me to the group but I was in the bathroom and couldn't be found," he explained.
"One of the boys said 'I think he's off dropping a nugget' and it just stuck from there.
"There's a really good mix of experienced guys who have been there for a long time and a good bunch of young guys who are enthusiastic and keen.
"It's exciting.
"The whole club, from the start, this was our goal to get here and now we've just got one more step."
Clayton may not have been named in the Upper Murray's team of the year but coach Hunter believes he is hugely under-rated.
"I think Connor draws the short straw a bit and flies under the radar," he said.
"Even when he has a rotation off the field for five minutes, you really notice it.
"I wish there was a league most valuable player award because I reckon he'd get it.
"the way he plays football and not only his own game but the way he can bring the whole team into a game is just unreal.
"He's got a lot of experience at senior level in the Ovens and Murray, he's got this massive football brain and everything he does up there is a step above.
"He's a midfielder and he can play inside-outside.
"His two-way running, up and down the ground, is second to none.
"He's the only player this year that I've seen being tagged."
Now it's all about grand final preparation and Clayton can't wait for Saturday.
"I'm getting coached by my younger brother, playing with my older brother and my Dad's on the bench," he said.
"We have some pretty strong words to each other but it's all water under the bridge at the end of the day because we're all there to win a game of football.
"All the boys are feeling good which is thanks to Chris Volkov, our full-time trainer and part-time footballer."
