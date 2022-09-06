Lauren Jackson's list of achievements since making her basketball comeback this year now includes one of the Bandits' top club honours.
The 41-year-old Opal was crowned Most Valuable Player at the Bandits' presentation night after helping the women's side to a history-making NBL1 East championship.
Coach Matt Paps praised Jackson for her efforts this season, which also saw her named the league's MVP.
"Her ability to get recalled back into the Australian squad just speaks about the type of season that she's had," Paps said.
"After a long lay-off, it's quite remarkable how great she's been."
Talented US import and championship game MVP Unique Thompson took home the prestigious Allen McCowan award.
Amelia Hassett was named most improved and players' player.
The youngster from Wagga played an integral role for the Bandits throughout the season, with US college commitments seeing her unavailable for the decider.
"Obviously we were shattered that she was going to miss the final because she's such an important part of the team," Paps said.
"She put in a lot of work throughout the season.
"We're all excited for her future and the opportunities and experiences she's going to gain."
Western Australian export Lochlan Cummings was crowned Most Valuable Player for the men's side.
Jack Saunders was most improved, while Hamish Warden was titled players' player. Brad McNeil was the club person of the year.
