CORRYONG FoodShare aims to be in its new home by November after a recent breakthrough in the months-long project.
But the hall was found to be not viable and was demolished earlier this year.
Corryong FoodShare bought a transportable building from Cleanaway Albury in November, which would be moved to the Girl Guides Hall site at 60-62 Harris Street.
Corryong FoodShare spokesman Pastor Douglas Allen said their building permit was approved last week.
"I feel a bit more relieved now that the prep work will get under way on site next week," he said.
The charity is still working out of the Corryong Scout Hall.
