The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Affordable housing needed for locals priced out of rental housing supply, real estates say

AG
By Alice Gifford
Updated September 8 2022 - 5:01am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lack of affordable rentals pushing locals out of the picture, says agent

A Border real estate agent says a lack of affordable rental properties is forcing local people and low-income households out of the area.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.