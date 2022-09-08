Lack of affordable rentals pushing locals out of the picture, says agent

A Border real estate agent says a lack of affordable rental properties is forcing local people and low-income households out of the area.
Ray White Albury Central agent Bob Packer said no short-term measure would address the problem, and forcing locals away would have a lasting impact on the culture of the community.
Advertisement
"It is pushing a lot of the local folk out of the picture," Mr Packer said.
"Truly, rentals have gone through the roof. You really can't put a dollar figure on it.
"It would be catastrophic because they are just not even in the race."
Low supply along with increased prices and high demand has widened disadvantage.
"Our rent roll is probably the second or third largest in Albury - at the moment we have two vacancies," Mr Packer said.
"That's all we've got."
On Monday, Indi MP Helen Haines told federal parliament of the urgent need to address housing affordability and availability, stating, "Let me say it simply: There is nowhere to live in the regions".
"Lots of times we're getting offers of rents of $20, $30, $40 a week more than what we're actually advertising them for," Mr Packer said.
"If you're number 15 in line, by the time you go through it has already gone."
In July Corelogic reported that rent values were continuing to climb, marking the sixth consecutive month where rent growth was higher than for home values.
IN OTHER NEWS
Elsewhere in the region, business owner Kelly Huckel said RISE Real Estate had observed a stabilisation in the number of applications received for rentals - down from 50 to 60 per listing.
However, the extreme fluctuations of the rental market had made desperate the need for social and affordable housing in the area.
"There is definitely a need for lower income housing, whether that is social housing or just low-income housing," Mrs Huckel said.
Advertisement
"I don't think they're going to be able to build enough government housing to supply the need," she said.
In its announcement of indexation increases to social security payments such as Jobseeker, Carer Payment and Rent Assistance yesterday, the government said the increases "will help those on Government payments keep up with the cost of living".
However, the routine indexation, which exists to keep pace with the Consumer Price Index, is not an increase above inflation and translates to an increase of $1.80 per day.
Ray White Albury Central agent Bob Packer said pricing out local people and low-income households from the area would have a lasting impact on the culture of the community.
"It is pushing a lot of the local folk out of the picture," Mr Packer said.
"It would be catastrophic because they are just not even in the race."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.