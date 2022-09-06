The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

ADF vets and personnel gather on R U OK? Day to lend a hand

TH
By Ted Howes
September 6 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Border war veterans and RSL leaders Ray Lunt, Bill Smith, Dave Martin, Paul Sexton, Jamie Wolf, Cheyne Truelove and Jack Peters - gathered at Woodland Grove ahead of R U OK? Day - say help is available. Picture by Mark Jesser

WHEN Vietnam vet Ray Lunt returned home from the horrors of combat in 1971 confronted with "baby killer" taunts from angry anti-war protesters, there was no one to ask if he was OK.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.