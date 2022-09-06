WHEN Vietnam vet Ray Lunt returned home from the horrors of combat in 1971 confronted with "baby killer" taunts from angry anti-war protesters, there was no one to ask if he was OK.
He put up a brave face but was in turmoil inside, not prepared for the trauma that would haunt him and his fellow returning soldiers.
Mr Lunt said he was relieved younger people in the Defence Force returning from tours of Afghanistan - or even people who had never seen battle field action - had support groups to turn to.
The 73-year-old was among a group of vets and ADF personnel gathered at Woodland Grove to voice the suicide prevention group "R U OK?" message to anyone who feels life is just getting too hard.
"I just wish there were groups like R U OK? around when I returned from Vietnam, there was nothing," he said. "But the message today is support groups aren't just for people who have come back from war - depression can affect anyone from all walks of life.
"There was a lot of anger when I came home. We weren't happy with the Australian government, it was a war that we shouldn't have been in."
Mr Lunt's message to young people in the Defence Force who felt overwhelmed was that there was never any shame in asking for help.
"There's no need to appear to be brave - it's not courageous to not seek help, it shows bravery to seek it."
Victorian RSL regional member and state executive David Martin, a 21-year veteran, said September 8 - R U OK? Day - was the time to get the message across to people that it's OK to put your hand up if you have anxiety issues.
"It's World Suicide Prevention Day on Saturday and, just after we've had the royal commission into veterans' suicides, it's timely to be talking about this," he said.
"This is the first time R U OK? has focused on the military aspect of these health issues affecting not just veterans but anyone.
"There are a lot of military families in this area so it's important that we focus on families - men and women and kids.
"Today we have people from Vietnam, East Timor and Afghanistan so this is opportunity to say to people in the forces that it's OK to seek help."
Cheyne Truelove, who is a serving member at Bandiana, said the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide showed that the suicide rate for women serving and just out of the service was higher than males.
"I guess the message is to show support for people transitioning out of Defence and other members of the public," Mr Truelove said.
