A Border teenager has broken new ground in fly shooting and taken family bragging rights at the same time.
Elijah Banks, 13, was the talk of the range at the recent national titles in Wagga when he shot the highest single target score with a light gun (17 pounds or less) in the sport's history.
Advertisement
Competitors fire from 500 metres away and Elijah's score of 60.3 eclipsed the previous top mark in the category of 60, shot by his father, Grant, in 2017.
Scores are counted from five shots, which in Elijah's case were all inside the 10-point ring.
An extra 10 points were awarded as all five shots were within a inch of each other, while the tiebreaker was the number of shots in the fly (an image of a fly in the middle of the target), which Elijah hit three times.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He finished the event as the top ranked junior and was fifth overall.
"I've grown up into it and been shooting since I was kid, so it's what I've wanted to do," Elijah said.
"I couldn't really tell what had happened. You can kind of see it but you don't really know until it's been checked.
"I wasn't really feeling nervous, it only sunk in after dad told me what I had done.
"I was so happy once I found out."
Grant said it was his "happiest day in shooting" to see Elijah achieve the feat.
"It was pretty awesome to watch it happening. I could see it unfolding and I just hoped the last one went in and it did," he said.
"I shot a 60 flat in 2017, which was the first one in 27 years of the competition.
"It was funny because before he even started, the one thing he said he wanted to do was break my record and he did.
"There's been a lot of targets shot in 32 years of competition and it's only been done three times, so it was pretty special."
Elijah will be presented with his national record certificate at the ACT state titles at the end of the month.
Advertisement
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.