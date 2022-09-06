The Border Mail
OMPHU Japanese Encephalitis Virus study opened to all Border residents

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated September 6 2022 - 8:25am, first published 4:30am
Anyone over the age of 18 can now participate in an Ovens Murray Public Health Unit study into the spread of Japanese Encephalitis Virus.

