Anyone over the age of 18 can now participate in an Ovens Murray Public Health Unit study into the spread of Japanese Encephalitis Virus.
Operational director Jody Bellette said the first phase of the study asked people who were already getting blood tests to donate an extra vial to test for the virus, but the second phase was taking a more targeted approach.
"We'd actually like to see people who are active on the river," she said.
"Particularly young men and women who are sports orientated ... people that are hunting and fishing and out at dawn and dusk, and anyone of any age group to broaden the catchment of data."
The findings of phase 1 and 2 of the statewide study will be used to determine who and where the JEV vaccine is delivered to from early next year.
Ms Bellette said the findings were important as large volumes of mosquitoes were expected this summer due to lots of water around the region.
Residents interested in participating in the study can donate a vial of blood at Dorevitch Pathology services in Wodonga, Wangaratta or Rutherglen by letting staff know.
Participants will be notified of the results.
People aged 50 to 65 years who live or work in Indigo or Wodonga councils and work outdoors for more than four hours a day, as well as piggery workers, those who work in mosquito surveillance or those who otherwise may have been exposed to the virus can also receive a JEV vaccine from Thursday at OMPHU outreach clinics.
A full list of OMPHU vaccination outreach clinic operation venues, days and times is available on the Albury Wodonga Health Facebook page and website.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
