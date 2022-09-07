The Border Mail
Home/News/Education

Wodonga's FReeZA youth program is holding a youth-led cook off, with registrations still open

SE
By Sophie Else
September 7 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minh Nguyen, 17, and Solang Ntigonza, 16, with (behind) Solomon Ntigonza, 17, and Alimasi Toga, 21, are in full swing preparing for the cook off. Picture by Mark Jesser

A Border youth culinary competition is open to anyone - even those who really can't cook.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.