A Border youth culinary competition is open to anyone - even those who really can't cook.
Youth are encouraged to embrace their inner chef on Saturday, September 17.
The event comes as part of Youth Fest, which is a month-long celebration across Victoria highlighting the contributions of young people to the community.
The youth FReeZA event will have about 20 chefs cooking in teams of four and a panel of judges. Meals will be judged on taste, health balance and presentation.
Youth officer at Wodonga Council Janet Banda said the day was important for young people to "be young people", while connecting and learning new skills.
"Cooking and music are a great mix when it comes to bonding and having fun," she said.
"We aren't looking for MasterChefs, and no cooking skills are needed.
"It's also about the youth having fun and cooking a good decent hearty meal."
Meals from an open pantry at the Baranduda Community Centre will be made from scratch.
Ms Banda said students might even find a passion for cooking.
"Not only will they walk away with cooking skills, they will also have independence, and it's important for young people to create that," she said.
Live music will be provided, and there will be a free sausage sizzle.
The FReeZA committee encourages anyone to apply with registrations closing on Sunday September 11.
