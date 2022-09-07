How to deal with hayfever in your canine friends | Paws for Thought

While many of us have been afflicted with the symptoms of hayfever and take medication for it, how many of us have thought a similar condition might be affecting our pets?
Whether it is a pollen, grass or particular tree/plant that is causing the irritation, hayfever symptoms can make our canine friends quite miserable. Hayfever is seen mainly during spring and early summer, with winter giving sufferers some much needed respite from the affliction.
Symptoms include red and itchy skin all over, but mainly on the tummy and bottom of feet, runny nose, watery eyes, sneezing and coughing. The hair on their tummy and feet may actually begin to thin as the animal is chewing and itching so much.
Although canine hayfever can begin at any time in a dog's life, it is generally seen in younger dogs, between 1-3 years of age. Occurrence of hayfever is higher in certain breeds such as Boston, Cairn, Scottish and West Highland terriers, dalmatians, Irish setters, poodles and schnauzers. Interestingly, mixed-breed dogs are less likely to develop hayfever.
If your dog does develop signs of hayfever, there are some simple measures you can do to help ease the symptoms. First step would be to reduce exposure to the objects that are causing the allergic reaction. Other steps are recommended, including:
Additional tips to help with reducing canine hayfever include keeping up with regular flea, tick and mite treatment, regular grooming and wiping down your dogs legs after being out in the grass. Omega 6 and 3 oils are also an essential part of your dog's natural skin barrier.
These essential fatty acids help reduce the likelihood of allergens entering their system, which will discourage itching and inflammation. A vet-recommended diet can ensure your dog eats the ideal omega balance.
Antihistamines aren't nearly as efficient in animals as they are in people, so your vet may chose to add in other medications. Skin irritation can also cause behavioural changes, so if your pet's behaviour has changed recently then you should have them checked out.
Early diagnosis will prevent unnecessary discomfort for your pet. Then both of you can enjoy the beauty of spring - allergy free.
