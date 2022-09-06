Operators of a Yarrawonga chemist have been charged for allegedly employing a child under the age of 15.
Wage Inspectorate Victoria has filed 11 charges in the Magistrates Court against Terry White Chemmart Yarrawonga for allegedly failing to obtain appropriate permits before employing a child under 15.
Advertisement
The charges relate to the alleged employment of a child from December 2021 to January 2022.
The maximum penalty for each offence is $18,174 for corporations and $10,904 per offence for individuals involved.
The matter has been listed for mention in Melbourne Magistrates Court on October 13.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Victoria's child employment laws require employers of children under 15 to obtain a permit from the wage inspectorate before any work takes place.
The law also allows child employment officers to impose special conditions on the employment to protect a child's safety.
Permits are free and employers can apply online at www.wageinspectorate.vic.gov.au.
The permit system protects children from work that could harm their health, safety or wellbeing.
It also enables the wage inspectorate to check matters such as safety, hours of work, rest breaks and supervision are properly considered before employment starts.
A licensing system will be introduced from July 1, 2023, as part of changes to Victoria's child employment laws.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.