Jarrod Hodgkin says it was an agonising decision to call time on his stellar Ovens and Murray career.
While it was no secret that Hodgkin would eventually return to his junior club in Mitta United, he confirmed last week that he had played his final match at Birallee Park.
"It was a really tough call to make and I have loved my time in the Ovens and Murray," Hodgkin said.
"I still really enjoy playing at that higher standard of football.
"Even though we didn't have as much success this year as previously and missed finals, I still really enjoyed the season.
"I know I'm going to miss playing at Raiders and the supporters, so that's why it made it such a tough choice."
Hodgkin's decision to head bush raised plenty of eyebrows considering he is still arguably in career best form.
The Raiders' ball magnet led the competition for average disposals with 38 touches a match, as well as contested possessions and handballs.
He was also top-five for most kicks, most inside 50s and clearances.
Hodgkin attributed a full pre-season to his outstanding year which he said was comparable to 2019 when he claimed the Morris medal.
"I was disappointed to miss a few matches throughout the year with injury," he said.
"But I think my form was comparable to my 2019 season.
"I thought I was playing to a similar level and it was just good to finally get a full season after the frustration of Covid for the past two years.
"I had a relatively uninterrupted pre-season so was back to full fitness.
"Almo (Almond) as a coach really backed me in and gave me a licence to be the best player that I could be.
"I thought big Izzy (Muller) stamped himself as the most dominant ruckman in the competition this year.
``He makes my job easier at stoppages when he wins as many hit outs as he does each game."
Hodgkin has strong family ties to Mitta United with his brother, Luke, coach and Brendan also at the club.
His father, Matthew, is a four-time premiership player with the Blues and his uncle, Lawrence Hodgkin, who won nine flags, president.
Another uncle, John Smith, was a premiership coach in the mid 1980s and similar to Jarrod, a Morris medallist and regarded as one of the finest players of his era.
"I don't think it was a big secret that I would finish my career at Mitta, it was just a matter of when," he said.
"Growing up we would go to the footy every weekend and we all played juniors out there.
"Luke and Brendan are there and Luke is obviously coaching now.
"Dad played in quite a few flags and now helps run the bench and mum had a stint as coach of the A-grade netball as well.
"So I think the timing is right to go back, especially now that I have got a young family with two little girls.
"Both my brothers have kids as well and to give my girls the opportunity to grow up with their cousins and go to the football every weekend was probably the biggest factor in my decision.
"If it was purely a football decision, I would have honestly loved to have stayed in the O&M.
"But with a young family, your priorities change."
Hodgkin, 30, should simply dominate at the lower standard of the Tallangatta league and it wouldn't be a major shock if he stamped himself as the premier player in the competition.
"I guess most players in my position tend to play O&M for as long as they can and head bush when they are 34 or 35," he said.
"So they can slow right down and drop off on their training and don't end up having the impact that they would have liked once they head bush.
"At 30, I'm still motivated to train hard and get the best out of myself and I want to be able to have a as big an impact as possible for Mitta United.
It's been a decade since Mitta United won its last flag in 2012 while the former league powerhouse last played finals in 2018.
Hodgkin said he was hell-bent on seeing the proud club return to its glory days.
"Growing up, you can only imagine all the stories I've heard about Mitta and the amount of success it had as a club," he said.
"It seemed like they would win a flag every second year there at one stage.
"The last few years there have been some challenges, especially with a lack of juniors which will probably be ongoing.
"But I'm not heading to Mitta to muck around, it's time for Mitta to return to where they belong and I'll be doing everything I can to help them get there.
"Luke and the club have landed a few early signings and have turned things around, I'm confident in what we can produce next year and am ready for the challenge."
