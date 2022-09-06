Offenders stole car and wallets from Glenroy home as occupants slept

NSW Police are appealing for information to find two offenders who broke into a Glenroy house and a nearby garage, stealing a vehicle, wallets and bank cards.
Police are searching for the stolen vehicle - a Black Hyundai iX35 with Victorian registration ZVB 515 - after the aggravated break and enters.
NSW Police said a 30-year-old man and 28-year-old woman who live on Glenroy's Marimba Circuit were asleep when two offenders broke in between 2am and 4.30am on Monday.
The occupants were not injured, but a vehicle, wallets and bank cards were stolen.
A 41-year-old female resident on Wright Crescent, whose home is about 100 metres from Marimba Circuit, then had her garage broken into.
She entered the garage, with the two offenders then fleeing on foot empty handed to a car parked on Sarson Street.
Officers attached to Murray River Police District were notified and established crime scenes at both locations.
As investigations into the incident continue, police are appealing for anyone who may have information to contact Albury Police on 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
