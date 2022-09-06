Offbeat stand-up comic Aaron Gocs is heading to the Border on Wednesday for a live gig.
The comedian has been performing stand-up shows since 2007, having first played to crowds of just five or six people.
A series of viral videos on social media propelled "Gocsy" into the spotlight several years ago.
After having a few years off touring, the comic is again performing live shows, including Wednesday's gig at the Kinross Woolshed Hotel.
"I've just crammed in as many dates as I can get, night after night," he said of the tour.
"It's good as a performer to keep my momentum up.
"People are keen to see some live entertainment again."
Gocs said his early years of performing in Brisbane had toughened him up and allowed him to learn his craft.
"It keeps me in good stead for some of those tougher nights when things aren't going well," he said.
"I think I've come a long way but it keeps my ego in check.
"Some performers can respond negatively and think it's their God given right to have a great show, but I know everything doesn't always go to plan so it makes the good shows even sweeter."
Gocs' comedy taps into Australian reference points, including short video remakes of TV shows Blue Heelers and Round the Twist.
His unique brand of short, often offbeat observations has struck a chord with many and allowed him to build a solid audience.
Gocs said after "slogging it for years", his viral videos had exposed him to new people who had attended his live shows.
"When people would come they'd say you've actually got a good show," he said.
"It's kinda nice proving to people you are legit, not just a meme."
Wednesday night's gig will run for an hour and feature a support act.
Tickets are $30 and are available at trybooking.com and on the door, with doors opening 7pm.
